Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing

The value continues to rise for Russell Westbrook. While the team explores options of potentially trading Westbrook, it's clear he has found his footing coming off the bench and has become a real, yet expensive, asset for the team.

The offense has to run through Anthony Davis and LeBron James in order for the Lakers to stay in games. The defense can be a bit off at times, but Westbrook being the third or even fourth option at times isn't the recipe for winning.

Instead, Westbrook learns to embrace his role, hustle in important moments of the game and be a facilitator for James to help keep him at ease. The high level of play has caught the attention of Lakers legend Robert Horry (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"He was diming them up tonight. We know Russ is athletic he can go up and challenge the defender and dunk on them but instead he draws the defense to them and then he drops it off to AD."

Westbrook's masterclass performance passing the ball helped fuel the Lakers to a big road win against the Bucks on Friday. Westbrook finished his night tied for a team high with 11 assists and zero turnovers.

With Westbrook fully embracing the role of facilitator it should continue translating into overall team success. This of course continues to add value to Westbrook's name amid any possible trade scenarios.

The sad reality is bringing back Westbrook to the Lakers is not an option and the amount of money spent on him this season puts the team in a stranglehold. The Lakers need to get the value for him as soon as they can.