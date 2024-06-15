Lakers News: Could LeBron James Return To Cleveland…But Play Another Sport?

LeBron James returning to Cleveland?! 🏀🏀



The Cavs Champion would be welcomed by Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr.



BUT on the football field at the tight end position.



"We could use somebody to compliment Njoku over there for sure," shared @Rodney_McLeod4 while promoting his… https://t.co/QYoE2ovA1y pic.twitter.com/VdH9W8ScES