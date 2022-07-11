Skip to main content
Lakers News: Damian Lillard Weighs in on LeBron James-vs-Michael Jordan Debate

Damian Lillard has played against LeBron James many times throughout his career in fierce competition, but still contemplates calling him the greatest.

LeBron James has drawn comparisons to arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, and will only continue to be in the conversation until he retires. James will undoubtably go down as one of the greatest to ever do it, but current players still argue against him being the greatest. 

The debate can be heard in barbershops all around the world and of course within the NBA community. Most recently, when asked who is his NBA G.O.A.T, Damian Lillard chimed in on his thoughts of the greatest player.

“My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan. It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it’s just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him." - Damian Lillard 

Despite picking Jordan, there is no doubt Lillard is well aware of all that LeBron has accomplished in his career. Lillard has gone toe-to-toe with James 22 times, including four games in the playoffs. 

Of those 22 games, James outmatches Lillard with 14 total wins, three coming in the playoffs. 

Both players have averaged just about 27 points with James taking the slight edge (27.5 to Lillard's 27.4). James also has the edge in every other major statistical category, but Lillard once scored 48 points against James, four more than James has ever scored against Lillard. 

The greatness is there. Lillard picked Jordan but he knows James deserves to be in the conversation.

“Bron, that’s definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT." - Damian Lillard 

