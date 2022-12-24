The two-time champion opened up about the issues he dealt with in his personal life.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian married in 2009, but over the course of their four-year marriage, the former Los Angeles Lakers champion found himself spiraling.

During his marriage with the reality television star, Odom dealt with substance abuse, claiming that though Kardashian was his wife, drugs was his girlfriend.

Odom revealed more about his marriage in a trailer for a documentary, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians”:

“I mean, behind the scenes, I put her through some s—. The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Despite the hurdles in his personal life, many Laker fans remember Odom as a Lakers champion, as he won back-to-back titles and the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year award. During his career in Los Angeles, he averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The forward completed his NBA career following the 2012-13 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Once Odom retired in 2014, he faced serious struggles. In October of 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and subsequently hospitalized.

Following that dark period of his life, the New York native seems to be in a better headspace.

He has been seen on different podcasts like All the Smoke and Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, where he opened up about much of his past marriage, dealing with drugs, and even his memories in the Purple and Gold.

The two-time NBA champion also created his very own podcast, On the Lo, where he shares his own opinions on various sports and entertainment news.

For more of an insight into the issues Odom battled in his personal life, the full documentary is set to air on January 2nd on Fox.