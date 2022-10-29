Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Troy Brown's First Game As Starter

The Lakers were without their big man Anthony Davis due to lower back soreness and had Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. This left LeBron James as the lone starter of the big three, which in turn called for a new face to step up.

That person was Troy Brown Jr., a newly acquired forward for the Lakers. Brown Jr. has been in the league for six seasons spending most of his playing career with the Wizards and Bulls.

Brown Jr. started for the first time this season, but the Lakers still failed to record their first win of the season against the Timberwolves. Despite another heartbreaking loss, Darvin Ham like what he saw out of Brown Jr. (via Spectrum Sportsnet).

"I thought Troy did an excellent job and got some big defensive rebounds. Had a physical presence there you know guarding. Getting rebounds and spacing the floor making shots. My hats off to Russ again for showing the type of impact he can have in that reserve role."

With the struggles the Lakers have had shooting the ball, especially with Westbrook on the floor, Brown Jr. came in and provided the shooting spark the Lakers have been looking for. Brown Jr. shot at the highest 3-point clip on the team going 4-6 from downtown while the rest of the team finished 5-23.

This is something the Lakers can look to build off of because at this point anything new will be the answer to such a slow start. The hope is the Lakers can be more consistent shooting with Brown Jr. on the court and give James more spacing on the floor.

Across his three healthy regular season games this year, the 6'6" small forward is averaging 7.3 points while connecting on 36% of his field goals (but an encouraging 36.4% on his 3.7 treys a game!), plus 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals.