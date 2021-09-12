Lakers News: DeAndre Jordan Wants a Larger Role with Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is the latest veteran to join the Lakers to help compete for a title. After two uneventful seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, he was subsequently traded to Detroit and then waived. Essentially a wink-wink $40 million-four year deal he signed with Brooklyn, Jordan was part of the package deal for Brooklyn to sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving two years ago.

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Jordan thought it was best for both sides to move on.

"It was just both parties wanted to figure out something that was best for both of us. I feel like they gave me that respect as a veteran player to be able to understand that I wanted to be able to compete...It just worked better for both of us."

Nets Insider Anthony Puccio reports that Jordan did not appreciate playing second fiddle to one of the young athlete center Jarrett Allen.

“Jordan allegedly told those around him that he didn’t come to Brooklyn to be Jarrett Allen’s backup. Atkinson would not bow down to Jordan, thus providing one of the first dominoes in his firing. As soon as Atkinson was ousted, DJ was back in the starting lineup.”

It is obvious to the naked eye that Jordan is no longer the same interior presence as he was when he played with the 'Lob City' Clippers. With the amount of pick and rolls run in today’s NBA, it is paramount centers are able to switch and at least provide a bit of a perimeter coverage against shooters. Jordan’s weakness has always been guarding outside the paint, as he is more of a traditional big to stay around the rim to contest shots.

With the Lakers, Jordan will not have the same amount of leverage as he did with the Nets. It will be interesting to see how coach Vogel divvies up the backup center minutes between Jordan and Dwight Howard.