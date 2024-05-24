Lakers News: Draymond Green Makes Bold Claim About Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant LA Teams
One of the favorite things for NBA fans to do is compare different eras of the league. It's become a pastime to debate how certain players and teams would do against one another if they were able to take the court against each other.
Oftentimes these debates have some form of the Los Angeles Lakers in them, especially the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant teams from the early 2000s. Los Angeles won three straight titles with the two stars and became one of the most historic teams in NBA history.
The next closest team to them in terms of success was the Golden State Warriors from the late 2010s, especially when star Kevin Durant joined the team. On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, O'Neal debated Warriors forward Draymond Green about how the two teams would match up.
Green claims that he wouldn't allow O'Neal to get the ball and that guard Klay Thompson would defend Bryant well. While the Warriors team would put up a fight, O'Neal would have had them wondering for their lives.
Green believes strongly in his abilities and he is a great player, but O'Neal would have cooked him. Within the video, you can see O'Neal making faces to what Green is saying throughout.
He was the most dominant player of all time and Golden State wouldn't have had any answer for him. As for Bryant, he would have given them all sorts of problems as well.
Now, Los Angeles would have to deal with the three-point shooting of the Warriors, namely Steph Curry but this series would likely go at least six games. In the end, Los Angeles may have been too physically dominant for the Warriors and they likely would take the crown.
More Lakers: Lakers Head Coaching Search Just Got Tougher Following East Team's Big Decision