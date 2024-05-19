Lakers News: East Contender Reportedly Targeting D'Angelo Russell If He Enters Free Agency
As the Los Angeles Lakers enter the offseason, they have to wait on a crucial decision that could impact the entire offseason. That would be the contract option decision from point guard D'Angelo Rusell.
He holds a player option for next season but is expected to decline the option to enter free agency. Russell just put together a special season for the Lakers and is expected to see what his options are on the open market.
If he does enter free agency, there seems to be one team from the Eastern Conference that may have interest in him. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Orlando may have an interest in going after Russell.
"Orlando's the team," Buha said at the 54:15 mark. "Orlando is the team that—talking to people with the Lakers, talking to people outside the Lakers—Orlando is the team that probably gives them the most concern in terms of a potential suitor."
The Magic have a need for a true point guard to lead them forward after a successful 2023-24 season so Russell does make some sense. Losing Russell for nothing would be terrible for the Lakers so they may be forced to give him a large deal or try to do a sign-and-trade. Whatever happens, Russell seems to hold many of the cards for Los Angeles entering the summer.
