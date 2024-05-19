Lakers News: LeBron James' Presence at a Cavs Playoff Game May Have Been LA-Motivated
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James made headlines recently when he showed up to a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game against the Boston Celtics. James is entering an offseason where he can opt out of his deal with the Lakers to become a free agent so this sparked some rumors of another return to Cleveland.
However, it seems that it may have just been him checking out a game while he was in the area. But James has always been calculated to a tee so his timing was interesting.
Not to say that he won't be heading back to Cleveland this summer but all reports have said that James is most likely to opt out and then re-sign with the Lakers. And now it's being rumored that his appearance in Cleveland was actually him scouting for the Lakers.
According to Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network, James may have been at the game to scout Cavaliers guard Darius Garland as a potential option for Los Angeles.
"While it’s speculation, some league personnel who spoke with NBA Analysis Network believe James used his courtside viewing experience in Cleveland to look closer at Klutch Sports Group client Garland as a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it remains to be seen what viable trade offering they have that helps the Cavaliers build around Mitchell."
Since the Cavaliers' elimination, Garland has seen his name enter into potential trade discourse. It has been reported that if Donovan Mitchell were to sign an extension to remain in Cleveland, Garland would ask out. This is where the Lakers could come into play.
If James feels that Garland is the missing piece for the Lakers, he could pressure the front office to make a trade. The Lakers did like Garland when he was coming out of college so a trade isn't out of the question.
It remains to be seen what will come of these reports but it's rather interesting, to say the least. Los Angeles is about to embark on a crucial offseason, one that could dictate the next decade of basketball in Los Angeles.
