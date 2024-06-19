Lakers News: Ex-LA Role Player Arrested After Dispute with Wife
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has been arrested after a verbal incident with his wife.
This incident happened a day after Nunn won the Greek League title with Panathinaikos. Nunn was released after his wife didn't want to press charges. The 28-year-old gave a testament of the incident before he was released.
Nunn, a once highly regarded role player in the NBA, fell out of the league after the 2023 season. He started his career in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors before landing with the Miami Heat, where he made a name for himself.
Nunn panned out a solid two seasons in Miami that helped him earn the two-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Lakers. However, that ended up being one of the worst contracts the Lakers had handed out in their franchise history.
Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season in L.A. due to a bone bruise in his right knee. He suffered that injury in late October and ultimately missed the entire season. He made his Lakers debut in 2022; however, his impact on the team was nonexistent. In half a season, he averaged 6.7 points per game, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 39 games and two starts with the purple and gold.
The Illinois native was traded to the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA trade deadline, along with three future second-round draft picks for Rui Hachimura. Nunn signed a one-year deal with the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague powerhouse Panathinaikos in Oct. 2023.
