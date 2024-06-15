Lakers News: LeBron James Communicated With Dan Hurley While LA Tried To Hire Him
The Los Angeles Lakers made a run at making Dan Hurley their next head coach last week. Hurley, the two-time reigning NCAA national champion with the UConn Huskies, would have been a huge hire for the Lakers as a coach with a championship pedigree.
The Lakers reportedly offered Hurley $70 million to become their head coach, but Hurley chose to stay in the college ranks and ultimately turned down the job with the Lakers.
Hurley has now spoken out since turning down the Lakers job earlier this week. He revealed Thursday while making an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that before he turned down the Lakers' job, he received texts from Lakers star LeBron James, and that the two held an ongoing conversation.
"We had some text messages, incredible message from him over the course of the weekend, talking about basketball and some different things," Hurley told Cowherd. "Letting me know if he was there in LA, that I would have his support. Just think about that man, that blew my mind. We got into a text exchange, and the exchange even went through when I chose to go in another direction. It blew my mind when you get a text message from LeBron James."
With Hurley out of the picture, the Lakers are still in search of their replacement for former head coach Darvin Ham. The team is reportedly meeting with J.J. Reddick this weekend as they look to officially select their next coach. The Lakers are reportedly also seriously considering James Boreggo, who is currently the New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach.
