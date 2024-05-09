Lakers News: Former NBA Lottery Pick Advocates For LA To Hire Controversial Title-Winning Coach
After parting ways with former head coach Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Lakers now have some work to do regarding their open head coaching position. The team wants to correct its mistakes from the past few coaching hires and is being diligent with its search.
Some names that have been leaked include former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and former NBA guard JJ Redick, among others. Los Angeles is likely to prioritize experience with this hire after Ham was a first-time head coach.
There have been all sorts of rumors flying around about who the team should hire and everyone has a different opinion. Former NBA lottery pick Evan Turner gave his opinion while on his podcast "Point Forward' and advocated for the Lakers to hire Budenholzer to lead this team forward.
"I'm randomly a Budenholzer fan and I'm not going to lie. Budenholzer, former hooper. Budenholzer has a way of communicating with people and to deal with Bron you have to really be able to deal with Bron. Not so much manage but you just got to be a confident indivudual and Bron has to be able to trust you."
Budenholzer is probably the most accomplished coach available right now, winning the 2021 NBA title with the Bucks. But the issue with him is that he is the one who taught Ham all he knows about coaching. Ham worked on Budenholzer's staff while in both Milwaukee and Atlanta so it could be more of the same.
While Budenholzer wouldn't be a bad hire, most don't expect the Lakers to pull the trigger on it. Los Angeles may be better suited looking elsewhere, even if it means bringing in another first-time head coach. The team has to get this hire correct, otherwise, they run the risk of being in the same place again in a few years.
