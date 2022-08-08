Skip to main content
Lakers News: Franchise Unveils New Uniforms To Celebrate 75th Season

The Lakers released a new uniform to commemorate their 75th year.

The Lakers have some of the most iconic jerseys in all of sports. Even non-NBA fans associate purple and gold with one of the most storied franchises on the planet. Some of the greatest players to ever step foot on a NBA court wore purple and gold. From George Mikan to Jerry West to Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe, Shaq, and everyone in between.

Like every sports team in this era, the Lakers have updated their primary jerseys several times since the turn of the century and unsurprisingly, not every Lakers fan is in love with the new jerseys. 

However, on Monday, the Lakers unveiled a new "Classic Edition" jersey that will be used a few times this coming season to celebrate the organizations 75th anniversary. The jersey is a throw back to Minneapolis Lakers jerseys from the 1950's.

The team released a photo of the jersey along with:

"Every legacy has a beginning. Featuring the MPLS ‘50s era blue and gold, the Classic Edition recreates the Lakers' first-ever home uniform in honor of our 75th season."

FZqRqFvVEAAqk3Y

The jersey is eerily similar to UCLA's basketball jerseys with the powder blue and gold piping, but will likely be a hot item at the team's shop once available to the public.

At the moment, the Lakers haven't indicated which games, likely home games, the team will wear the new "Classic Edition" uniforms. 

Assuming the league follows their normal cadence, the regular schedule for the 2022-2023 should be released later this month.

