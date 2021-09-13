Lakers News: Coach Vogel on Russell Westbrook Playing for Lakers

The Lakers spent the last two seasons looking for a capable point guard to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rajon Rondo was an integral part in helping the Lakers win No. 17 in the bubble two seasons ago. Then Rob Pelinka and the Lakers got aggressive and decided to acquire Dennis Schroder—runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Thunder—a younger, more explosive point guard.

Last year turned out to be a disaster, as Schroder turned down a $84 million extension with the Lakers, and then was one of the last holdouts on the team to get the COVID vaccine. There were reports Anthony Davis expressed frustration playing with Schroder.

This offseason, Pelinka changed course and upgraded the point guard position to 9-time All Star Russell Westbrook. The front office even bought back Rondo as insurance for playmaking.

Recently, coach Vogel was asked by Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media about his thoughts on coaching Westbrook.

“Well, the biggest thing is that I no longer have to be afraid to play him. That’s the No. 1 thing. I’m excited to have him on my side. He’s just the ultimate competitor. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win basketball games, and I’m happy to have that on my side.”

Many people around the league would definitely rather have Westbrook part of their team than the opposing side. Even with his shooting flaws, Westbrook averaged 11.7 assists last season, and is instantly one of the best playmakers LeBron will play alongside.