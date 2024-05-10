Lakers News: Future Hall of Famer Was Almost Traded To Kobe-Pau Era Team
One of the Lakers' best moments over the last 20 years was the team's trade for star Pau Gasol back in 2008. Pairing him alongside Kobe Bryant helped the team win two championships and Gasol became one of the all-time beloved members of the organization.
After the two titles, things seemed to implode for the Lakers. Los Angeles was swept by the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and was bounced in the first round in 2012 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. But it seems that all was not lost on this team following that season as Los Angeles was close to pulling a rabbit out of a hat.
One future NBA Hall-of-Famer said that he was almost dealt to the Lakers in a deal that would have paired him with Bryant and Gasol. Carmelo Anthony revealed while on The Why with Dwyane Wade, that a deal with the Lakers and Nuggets was almost done by was shot down at the last minute.
"“The deal was done with the Lakers. Me and Nene for Lamar Odom and Bynum. That deal was done. I never thought about New York. When they turned that deal down, when George [Karl] had that deal and turned it down, now it’s like: y’all don’t want me in the West. If you’re going to send me to the East, get me to New York.”
If Anthony had been traded to the Lakers, it would have completely prolonged their championship window. Pairing him up with Bryant and Gasol would have been lethal for the rest of the NBA, which is partly why it sounds like George Karl helped crush the deal.
Denver likely didn't want to have to face Anthony in the playoffs with the Lakers so the deal was ultimately crushed. But the thought of pairing prime Anthony with Bryant and Gasol would have been fun.
Anthony did come to the Lakers for one season during the 2021-22 year but the team wasn't very good and he was well past his prime. In terms of what could have been, this is right up there with the failed Chris Paul trade for Los Angeles.
