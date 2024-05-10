Lakers Reportedly Lose Another Key Head Coaching Candidate to Western Conference Rival
The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on another key head coaching candidate as the direct Pacific Division rival, Phoenix Suns, have hired former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer was one of the main names that was thrown around for the Lakers' open spot but he now lands in the desert. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to break the news.
With Budenholzer now off the market, the Lakers will need to look elsewhere. He was the most accomplished coach available but had his own issues that Los Angeles may have wanted to avoid.
Former head coach Darvin Ham came from the Budenholzer coaching tree, having worked with him both with the Atlanta Hawks and in Milwaukee, They coached the game fairly similarly which could have proven to be detrimental to the team itself.
This is now the second head coaching target of the Lakers that is off the board, with Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee heading to the Charlotte Hornets. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka seems to be okay with taking his time on this search which can be a good and bad thing.
The Lakers have to get this hire correct this time around as this new coach will be his third hire since 2020. If this one doesn't pan out, Pelinka could be the one getting replaced down the line. Los Angeles will be diligent in their search, trying to find the person to lead the charge now and into the future of the organization.
