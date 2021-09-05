Lakers News: Coach George Karl Throws Shade at Lakers' Roster

George Karl is the latest hater to crawl out of the woodwork and make fun of the Lakers' age. At this point, maybe we should stop covering all the hate, but then what would be the fun in that? If all things go smooth, and the Lakers do end up winning, it would be great to review all these haters and log them all to Freezing Cold Takes.

After the Lakers news of DeAndre Jordan joining the team when he was bought out by the Pistons, Karl could not resist and tweeted.

This is not the first time Karl has thrown shade at some of the Laker players. Right after his former star player, Carmelo Anthony, had an introductory press conference, Karl took a savage dig at the 10x All Star.

Sort of ironic Karl went straight at his defense, when Karl himself was not known much as a defensive coach. Obviously, this should not have bombarded Karl with the death threats he received after, as that is just too far, since this is all entertainment.

Karl is a renowned coach being only one of nine coaches to have won over 1,000 NBA games in history. He coached Anthony from 2005 to 2011, and reached the Conference Finals in the 2009-09 season.

His son, Coby Karl played for the Lakers during the 2007-08 season, and was the head coach of the South Bay Lakers from 2016-21. Perhaps this is the reason why the elder Karl has been throwing digs at the Lakers organization?