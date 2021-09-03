September 4, 2021
Laker News: DeAndre Jordan To Sign With Lakers After Being Traded and Bought Out In Detroit

DeAndre Jordan's buyout leaves him available to the Lakers in free agency
Earlier today, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a patented Woj bomb.

DeAndre Jordan going from Brooklyn to Detroit doesn't necessarily concern Laker fans. It's the impending buyout that is intriguing. The rumors about the Lakers possibly shopping for another big man have swirling for weeks. Then came another Woj bomb.

So there it is. The Lakers will have Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, AND DeAndre Jordan as their big men. 

DeAndre Jordan's career numbers are 9.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG, on .674 percent shooting. His career average in blocks is also 1.6. He has made the All-NBA defensive first team twice. His efficiency on high-percentage shots and rebounds are his true appeal. 

