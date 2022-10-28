Skip to main content

Lakers News: How LeBron James Intends To Step Up His Game After Nuggets Loss

The Lakers have now dropped to an abysmal 0-4 record
  Author:
  Publish date:

When the losses pile on, it's easy to point the finger instead of reevaluating your own game. For Lakers forward LeBron James, this is familiar territory and instead of looking to others, James looks to himself to be the true leader of the team. 

James finished with a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. On paper it seems to be a respectable stat line, but James also ended the night with a game high eight turnovers. 

The Lakers ended with 14 turnovers as a team and despite keeping it close at halftime in their loss to the Nuggets, the Lakers were unable to keep up in the second half. being outscored 56-45 due to poor shooting and turnovers remains a constant for the team and James will look to change his play style next game (via Spectrum Sportsnet).

"I wasn't aggressive enough on a lot of my turnovers. I was coming off a lot of screens looking to pass and get guys involved. I wasn't aggressive enough and that was some careless turnovers on my part."

It's a good sign James is aware of his own wrongdoings, but there needs to be time for James and the team to figure out a way to win games. There's a long season ahead, but it seems the offense has remained the same since the end of last season.

James is only getting older and can only do so much to carry this team and the Lakers are nearing panic mode already. 

