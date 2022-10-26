Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James Among NBA Stars With Ownership Stake In Mitchell & Ness

Lakers News: LeBron James Among NBA Stars With Ownership Stake In Mitchell & Ness

LBJ and Rich Paul are joined by several league luminaries in the deal.

LeBron James continues to expand his diverse business portfolio!

In the latest announced move, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward  and his business partner, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been added, along with a bunch of other big names (basketball and otherwise), to the ownership group of athletic apparel mainstay Mitchell & Ness, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Several other NBA players will be joining James in this venture: Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant, Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, and Phoenix Suns All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vorkunov also reports that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Kevin Hart now also own a piece of Mitchell & Ness as part of this fresh investment group. Vorkonuv adds that the new investors "will help the company with its future collaborations, capsule collections and other creative endeavors."

75% of Mitchell & Ness was purchased by Fanatics in February, and the remaining 25% was bought by an investor group that includes hip hop stars Jay-Z and Lil' Baby. What portion of the company will now be owned by this new group of investors is not clear as of this writing.

James has had a busy investing run thus far in 2022. He also purchased a pickleball team and ownership stake in a soccer club, and has spoken openly about wanting to own an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas, should that ever come to pass.

The four-time league MVP, who won his latest NBA title with Los Angeles in 2020, also owns a portion of the Boston Red Sox, another soccer team, the Liverpool Football Club, stock car racing company RFK Racing, Blaze Pizza, and liquor company Lobos 707.

It's not like he can't afford all this: this summer, LBJ was the first NBA player to become a billionaire while still actively playing. He's earning $44.5 million in salary as a Laker this year alone.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Why Rob Pelinka May Wait Till Draft Night 2023 To Make A Major Trade

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james jordan poole 2022
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Is Thirst Tweeting About Rival Teams' Shooting Guards During Off-Days

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19182965_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Three-Point Shooting Woes In Graph Form

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 10-5-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Hamstring Injury Returns

By Noah Camras
darvin ham 2022
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Comments On Making Possible Starting Lineup Changes

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook lebron james
News

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james jumper 10-4-22
News

Lakers News: Jesse Jackson Talks LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james donte divincenzo james wiseman
News

Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League's Best Scoring Average?

By Alex Kirschenbaum