Lakers News: LA Offseason Target No Longer Available On Trade Market
The Los Angeles Lakers could make an impactful trade this summer, and they'll look for a third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Whether that's the right decision or not, there's no doubt L.A. will search for a star if the price is right. We've seen it before, and we could see it this summer. While the Lakers have been linked to a handful of stars like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, who could be available this summer, the Nets have slammed the door on a potential trade for their two-way star Mikal Bridges.
The Lakers have been linked to Bridges; however, the Nets have no intentions of trading the 27-year-old, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.
"The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contact with them — and it's not like they haven't had opportunities," Katz wrote. "Other teams have offered hoards of first-rounders; Brooklyn hasn't engaged."
The Nets aren't going anywhere, yet they are stubborn as a mule. Organizations around the league can make it challenging to trade, especially the Lakers; however, the Nets are being difficult for the entire league.
It was reported that the Nets turned down four first-round picks for Bridges by the Memphis Grizzles in the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and they even denied that. If that wasn't enough to acquire him, then nothing will be.
Like Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said, "You can't buy a house that's not for sale." It's clear Bridges is not for sale, and the Nets have made it known with their actions.
Another potential Laker target is off the market, and we'll see if they pursue any one of the other star players.
More Lakers: Rival Calls Out Organization for Treatment of Coaches