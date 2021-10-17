Lakers News: Joel Ayayi Will No Longer be With the Team

On Friday, Joel Ayayi was one of four players to be cut from making the Lakers final roster.

Head coach Frank Vogel was hopeful that Ayayi would be still with the Lakers system, playing with the South Bay Lakers.

“We’re going to evaluate what’s out there, we’re not moving on it today and we’re hopeful that Joel rejoins us with the SBL if he clears waivers, the same with those other guys.”

Well, it looks like that won’t be happening.

Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that the Wizards swooped in and claimed Joey Ayayi off waivers.

Ayayi was one of two players to tell teams not to draft him, as he preferred to choose his destination, and landed with the Lakers over the summer on a two-way contract. The Gonzaga standout was planning to get a spot on the final roster. Austin Reaves was the other two-way player to earn his way onto the 15-man roster.

Hopefully, Ayayi carves out a role in the Wizards rotation, and has a successful NBA career. Perhaps he may return back to the Lakers down the road.