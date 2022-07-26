Lakers News: Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Doesn't Wear LeBron James' Kicks

In the modern NBA, it isn't uncommon for high profile NBA players so ink lucrative shoe deals, complete with a line of sneakers all their own. Lakers forward LeBron James follows the laundry list of players with their own shoes, but Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant revealed why he does not wear James' shoes.

Durant is a well-known sneaker head playing, in other athletes shoes like Kobe's, Jordan's and Kyrie's. Durant has never played in LeBron's shoes, but only because he doesn't make them in size 18's.

A 6'11 frame comes with a large pair of feet so unfortunately for Durant his options automatically remain limited. Durant would also like to play in Giannis', but further added playing in his own shoes remain the best.

Durant has recently been linked to possibly coming to the Lakers, but the doubts remain high to land both stars, let alone Kyrie Irving. Durant coming to LA would undoubtably move the needle, but other teams, that can provide more competitive trade packages, have emerged to in pursuit of the All-Star forward.

Durant is coming off the worst injury of his career after tearing his achilles with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors. Durant underwent rehab for 18 months with the Nets and missing the entire 2020 season.

Durant, who formally made his trade request on July 1st, has played in just 90 games the past two seasons and has routinely sat out out back-to-back games, averaging 28.7 points, and 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Durant and the Nets got swept out of the playoffs this season in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics.

A disappointing outcome for one of the league's greatest scorers of all time, but perhaps if Durant finds his way to the Lakers then LeBron will find a size 18 shoe from his own line.