Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Expected to Play Today in Drew League Game in LA

Lakers trade target Kyrie Irving is expected to play in a Drew League game in Los Angeles today.

One of the key players in what's already been a wild NBA offseason will be taking the court today in Los Angeles. Kyrie Irving will be playing in a Drew League game in Los Angeles at 11:00AM PT.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin was one of the first to report that Kyrie, who's been in LA for much of the summer so far, will be taking part in game in the Pro-Am league.

"Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011."

Kyrie isn't the only NBA star who will be taking the court for some Drew League action today. 

Yesterday, it was reported that his former teammate, and current Laker LeBron James will be playing in Drew League game later today. 

Although they won't be playing in the same game, it seems all but assured that there will be a photo or two of LeBron and Kyrie chit-chatting in between their respective games.

It's been reported that LeBron has been a strong proponent of the Lakers making a trade for Kyrie, but a trade has yet to be consummated as of Saturday morning.

Several insiders have cited that the Nets wanting the Lakers to include at least one first-round pick as the major roadblock in the trade negotiations between the two teams. 

