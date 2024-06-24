Lakers News: LA May Have Strong Competition For Chris Paul This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers could need a point guard with the possible departure of D'Angelo Russell. The options in that category are slim pickings, but the Lakers could be in line for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.
The rumors of Paul to the Lakers are a full-go, and there's a real possibility that Los Angeles could sign Paul if he becomes a free agent.
However, the Lakers won't be the sole contenders for Paul's talent. Their city rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, could also be vying for their former player, setting the stage for a potential showdown this summer.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his latest column.
"I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers. Paul's desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I'm told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul's well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James."
It's not a foregone conclusion that Paul will be a free agent this summer. The Warriors have until Friday to decide if they want to exercise Paul's $30 million team option for the 2024-25 season. If they don't, they will release him and make him a free agent.
However, as we sit a couple of days before the Warriors make that decision, they are exploring trade options for the veteran point guard. The market may not be an intriguing one, as Paul is 39 years old and coming off one of his worst statistical seasons and another injury-riddled one.
Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Still, he could provide the Lakers with veteran experience, which could be well-needed with a rookie head coach like JJ Redick.
The race for Paul could increase if he becomes a free agent, and it could be the Lakers' race to lose.
