Will JJ Redick Hire Help Improve Lakers' Free Agent Recruitment This Summer?
After an extended offseason flirtation Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast cohost JJ Redick has finally (reportedly) joined L.A. as its 29th head coach, to the tune of a four-year, $32 million deal.
So will the newly-hired Lakers head coach be able to make any kind of impact in helping the team recruit free agents/trade prospects this summer?
Redick occasionally rubbed other players the wrong way during his days on the court. An elite shooter and cutter, the 6-foot-3 guard was a bit of a pest for opposing players, and frequently chirped at opponents. Will that affect the way he is viewed as a first-time head coach this summer?
Team president Rob Pelinka appears to appreciate what he sees as Redick's high basketball IQ, which at least has been demonstrable on his podcasts "The Old Man And The Three" and "Mind The Game" (the latter of which he cohosts with Los Angeles All-NBA forward LeBron James) and during his stint as an ESPN commentator and personality. Will players care?
One key former Redick colleague, Miami Heat All-NBA small forward Jimmy Butler (they played together on a loaded Philadelphia 76ers squad during the 2018-19 season), seems to be quite available on the trade market this season as contract extension talks between himself and Pat Riley get icy. In terms of free agent prospects, former Lakers champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be looking for a raise if he's to leave the Denver Nuggets, but he'd be an ideal fit for L.A. Timerbwolves forward Kyle Anderson and Butler's Heat colleague Caleb Martin could both also be intriguing two-way role-player prospects for Los Angeles.
