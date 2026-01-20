Lakers Coach JJ Redick Hints at Austin Reaves Returning From Injury

During the Christmas Day showdown with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers not only lost the game against the Western Conference heavyweights, but were dealt a costly blow with star guard Austin Reaves going down with a calf strain.

With a calf strain being an injury that can lead to something more serious, the Lakers have been cautious with Reaves and have no intention of rushing the process, which has resulted in the rising star missing 12 games so far and the team splitting those games 6-6.

JJ Redick Hints at Austin Reaves' Return

After Sunday's win against the Toronto Raptors, Lakers head coach JJ Redick dropped a hint about what might be coming around the corner, as Reaves is getting closer to returning to the floor.

"We're starting to get healthy, and hopefully, we get AR back soon," Redick said.

Following the injury on Dec. 25, the team revealed that the 27-year-old would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is approaching. Technically, that day would be Jan. 22 when the Lakers take on the division rival Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. Austin will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 27, 2025

If the Lakers get good news on Reaves, that would be the perfect time for Reaves to return, as he can join his teammates to finish out the team's road trip, with six games left away from Crypto.com Arena before returning home on Feb. 5 to take on the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

When healthy, Reaves has been incredible during the 2025-26 campaign, as he has taken his game to another level while having a career year, which has put him in the conversation to be an All-Star for the first time.

Lakers superstar Luka is still leading the way in the All-Star voting from the fans. LeBron is 8th while Austin Reaves is 11th in the West. pic.twitter.com/I4OsqXYLeZ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 6, 2026

In 23 games played so far, Reaves is averaging career-high numbers in points (26.6), rebounds (5.2), assists (6.3) and minutes per game (35.3). He has flourished playing alongside Doncic, as the two have become one of the best offensive backcourts in the NBA this season.

The Lakers' upcoming eight-game road trip will be telling, to say the least, with the NBA trade deadline being on Feb. 5 before they face Tyrese Maxey and company in Los Angeles.

There's a good chance the team will look a bit different when they take on Joel Embiid's squad in February, with the Lakers expected to make some moves to improve their roster, especially on defense, which has been their biggest flaw.