Lakers News: LA Yet to Provide Update on Lonnie Walker’s Injury

Lonnie Walker IV’s status is still up in the air

The Los Angeles Lakers have been limited at the guard position for the last couple of weeks. Guards Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves have missed time since early January.

Walker IV suffered from left knee tendinitis, while Reaves has a left hamstring strain.

ESPN and Laker insider Dave McMenamin tweeted on Friday about the status of Lonnie and Austin.

However, it is now Tuesday, and we have not heard anything concerning Walker and his status.

It was reported that Walker IV was inching closer to return compared to Reaves. The 24-year-old last played in late December against the Miami Heat, in which he didn’t score while only recording two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Overall, the former Miami Hurricane is scoring 14.7 points a game, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field in close to 30 minutes a game.

Walker IV is the Lakers' best volume three-point shooter, shooting 38.4% from behind the arc and making 2.1 per game.

Two weeks have passed, and we know nothing; Saturday has passed, and LA still hasn’t released any information regarding Lonnie. Hopefully, his injury is not as severe as it was initially viewed, and we will see Lonnie back on the court in no time.

Usually, it’s not a good sign when information like this hasn’t been released to the public, but hopefully, that’s not the case here.

With Nunn out of the picture, it’ll be nice for LA to have Walker IV or Reaves out there again.