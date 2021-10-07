    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: Laker Champion Among A Dozen Former NBA Players Arrested In Fraud Scheme

    Remember Shannon "cannon" Brown?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Former Laker Shannon Brown is among one of almost 20 former NBA players charged in a multi-million-dollar health insurance fraud scheme. The indictment in a New York Federal court unsealed on Thursday says the scheme was to "rip off the league's benefit plan" per Jonathan Dienst at WNBC.

    Laker fans remember Brown as the high-flying guard on the Lakers guard who was on both the 2009 and 2010 Laker championship squads. Brown had a nearly unmatched vertical leap and was adored by Laker fans for his ability to throw down awe-inspiring dunks. This one was from game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

    Other players named in the scheme are Terrence Williams, Anthony (Tony) Allen, who was known as the best Kobe stopper, and Ronald "Big Baby" Glen Davis. 

    According to the indictment, these players engaged in the scheme by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services, but never actually receiving these services. The players charged will be facing a conspiracy to commit health care fraud charge. 

    ShannonBrown
    News

    Lakers News: Laker Champion Among A Dozen Former NBA Players Arrested In Fraud Scheme

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16904246
    News

    Lakers News: Malik Monk Shines Again, Lakers Defense Struggles

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16847390
    News

    Lakers News: Trevor Ariza Will Miss A Minimum of Eight Weeks

    2 hours ago
    Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Says Who His Favorite Laker Was and It's A Surprise

    15 hours ago
    StuLantz
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Announcer Says Stu Lantz Has Big Words For LeBron James

    19 hours ago
    anthonydavis
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Is Happy to Have Anthony Davis Back on the Court

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16113606
    News

    Lakers News: Warriors Guard Talks Almost Dunking on LeBron And Getting Blocked

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15553835
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Sign Frank Mason III To A Training Camp Deal

    22 hours ago