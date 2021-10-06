    • October 6, 2021
    Lakers News: Lakers Announcer Says Stu Lantz Has Big Words For LeBron James

    Stu is never short a good phrase.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Lakers color commentator Stu Lantz has been doing Laker games since 1987. He has shared the microphone with the legendary Chick Hearn and has witnessed the greatness of players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and all of the other great Lakers to wear the purple and gold since he started.

    Recently, Lantz spoke with Allen Sliwa on 710 ESPN. Lantz had some incredible things to say about LeBron James.

    "What LeBron is done is just absolutely remarkable. I mean you're talking about a guy that is 19 years in this league, and he's playing at the level that he plays each and every night I mean that's just unheard of. I mean he should be the eighth wonder of the world."

    Referring to James as 'the eighth wonder of the world' is quite the superlative from Lantz. Lantz also recognized that the pressure James has faced for many years have not made James perform at any lower of a peak.

    "And it didn't just start in the last 5 years of his career. From day one that he came into this league, he had something to not to prove, but his expectations level was at the very, very top. So my hat's off to the guy. It's just been a remarkable run, and hopefully it'll continue for a while."

    Lantz is clearly excited for James 19th year in the NBA, and for another year with James leading the Lakers. The expectations are high. With James at the helm though, the 2021-22 season is shaping up to be, as Lantz might say, "nooooiiiice!"

