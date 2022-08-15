Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Set to Take on Defending Champs on Opening Night

Lebron James and the Lakers will head to the Bay Area for their first regular season matchup.

As NBA fans anticipate for the full schedule for their respective NBA teams, the Lakers will face a familiar foe come Opening Night of the 76th NBA season.

LA’s 2021-2022 season started off by facing the Golden State Warriors at the formerly known Staples Center and the 2022-2023 season will start off against the same opponent but this time at the Chase Center.

The defending champs will have their ring night in front of their ruckus crowd in the Bay Area. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be receiving their 4th championship ring and currently have the 2nd best odds to repeat at +550 according to actionnetwork.com.

The Lakers have the 6th best odds to win the 2023 title at +950.

The Lakers will try to spoil the Warriors ring night and start the season start at 1-0.

These division rivals faced each other 4]four times, per usual, this past season and the Lakers fell to Golden State 1-3 as their lone win came on March 5, 2022. LeBron went nuclear, posting a measly 56 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in a 124-116 win.

Sadly, that was one of not so many highs for Los Angeles as last season was a nightmare for the ages.

Curry and Golden State captured their 4th title in 8 seasons while the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

This will be a tough start to the season as the Lakers aren’t projected to do so great compared to last season. All those odds and predictions won’t matter once we get the ball rolling, so we’ll see if the Lakers are ready to exceed expectations this time around. 

