Lakers News: LeBron James Absolutely Destroys 'Racist' Boston Celtics Fans

Before he signed with the Lakers as a free agent in the summer of 2018, LeBron James spent 15 years in the Eastern Conference. James' teams developed plenty of rivalries, but his Cavaliers and Heat teams' clashes against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs rank right near the top.

Boston sports fans are notoriously intense and, as Lakers fans old enough to live through the Lakers-Celtics rivalry of the 80's know full well, have no qualms with saying anything and everything to opposing players.

In the most recent episode of LeBron's show, "The Shop", James explained why he loathes Celtics fans.

"Because they racist as f---, that’s why. They will say anything, and it’s fine. I mean, f---, it’s my wife, she’s been dealing with them her whole life. I don't mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the f---. They going to say whatever the f--- they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game."



LeBron then asserted that the Celtics sold apparel that was intentionally disparaging towards him.

“There was like a ‘f–k LBJ’ T-shirt.I believe they probably sold it at the f–kin’ team shop. … They sold it at the team shop. I’m like, ‘the Celtics had something to do with that s–t.’”

Safe to say, if LeBron does ever leave the Lakers, he's definitely not taking a free agent meeting with the Boston Celtics.