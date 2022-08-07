Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James Dragon Ball Z Inspired Post Goes Viral

LeBron James posted a photo that has Lakers and Dragon Ball Z fans buzzing.

LeBron James is never shy about posting anything and everything on his social media accounts. James has a massive social media following and for better, or for worse, his posts always get some reactions from fans.

On Friday, LeBron showed off some comic book knowledge in a post that displayed a side-by-side photo of he and his two sons, Bryce and Bronny, and the legendary Dragon Ball Z family of Goku, Gohan, and Goten. 

James didn't include any words in the caption, only three crown emojis harkened to his "young kings" mantra whenever he comments on either Bryce or Bronny's basketball highlights.

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 draft and James hasn't been shy about stating that one of his remaining career goals is to one day play with his oldest son in the NBA. 

It would be an incredible moment, maybe even worthy of a comic book chronicling.  

