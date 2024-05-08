Lakers News: LeBron James Feels LA Blew Nuggets Series
The Los Angeles Lakers are reeling following a 4-1 first round defeat against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, which is suddenly even worse given that the Nuggets have now dropped two straight home games to trail 0-2 in their second round matchup against the lower-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles responded by firing its entire coaching staff, just two years after hiring Darvin Ham and co.
On his podcast Mind The Game with longtime NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, the 6-foot-9 L.A. superstar was surprisingly raw about falling to the Nuggets.
“I have no idea where I am emotionally right now. Obviously, going against the defending champions in the first round is going to be a difficult challenge, we knew that coming into it," James acknowledged. "But f-- we had so many opportunities man. To lose in five.. two of them being game winners by Jamal… But we had so many opportunities. Obviously being up 20 in Game 2 in their building and losing that game and having so many opportunities in other games. It just feels like, one play here, one play there, could've made a hell of a difference but when you're playing against a team like that, you have zero room for error, and I believe we made too many errors in some of the games. I [saw] some crazy-ass stat about the minutes were leading in the series compared to losing in the series. But we both know that's a little bit of fool's gold, because most playoff games come down to one or two, three or four possessions. If you're not able to capitalize on those possessions or make plays in those possessions, that's how you lose games. Emotionally I feel like we [were] right there... to steal a game, but also at the same time, we weren't... The better team won, give credit where credit is due.”
Now, the Lakers face a long offseason. Two starters, including 20-time All-Star James, have player options for the 2024-25 season. The club has gone 90-74 across its last two regular seasons, and clearly has been found lacking against the best of the West. Los Angeles needs more help. And it needs to figure out how to handle the future salary of a 39-year-old James.
