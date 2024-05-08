All Lakers

Lakers' Biggest Hater Completely Disrespects Recent LA Accomplishments

This is a bonkers claim.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis reacts with forward LeBron James.
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis reacts with forward LeBron James. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A Hall of Fame NBA coach and longtime Los Angeles Lakers rival opted to call out L.A.'s LeBron James era with some savage undercutting.

George Karl, who long led Western Conference nemeses like the Seattle SuperSonics and the Denver Nuggets, weighed in on his personal X account:

In his mind, L.A.'s excellent 2019-20 season, during which the club went 52-19 en route to the "bubble" title, somehow doesn't have any value. It was a victory, every other competitive team was in Orlando, and beyond the standard injuries (there are injuries every year), everyone was fairly available.

Los Angeles won in 2020 and has made an additional Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023. There's plenty of merit in that.

More Lakers: What Will Become of Darvin Ham After Lakers Dismissal?

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM