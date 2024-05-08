Lakers' Biggest Hater Completely Disrespects Recent LA Accomplishments
A Hall of Fame NBA coach and longtime Los Angeles Lakers rival opted to call out L.A.'s LeBron James era with some savage undercutting.
George Karl, who long led Western Conference nemeses like the Seattle SuperSonics and the Denver Nuggets, weighed in on his personal X account:
In his mind, L.A.'s excellent 2019-20 season, during which the club went 52-19 en route to the "bubble" title, somehow doesn't have any value. It was a victory, every other competitive team was in Orlando, and beyond the standard injuries (there are injuries every year), everyone was fairly available.
Los Angeles won in 2020 and has made an additional Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023. There's plenty of merit in that.
