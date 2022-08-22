Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to 'special' Day in Seattle Pro-Am Game

Lakers forward LeBron James gave the Seattle CrawsOver event a rave review despite his game ended prematurely.

LeBron James was doing what he usually does on Saturday - setting the internet on fire at a pro-am event. James, along with Jayson Tatum, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, and Isaiah Thomas, took the court at Jamal Crawford's "CrawsOver" event in Seattle and even before tip-off, it was a sight to behold.

Eager fans began lining up on Friday night outside the arena to see LeBron ball in Seattle. Although the game ended prematurely due to moisture on the court, James took to Twitter to give his CrawsOver experience a rave review.

"SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA . Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show!"

James also used some thumb time to thank Crawford, Murray, and Isaiah Thomas for an entertaining day in Seattle.

The highlight of the game was arguably a Tatum-James alley-oop that sent the building into a freanzy.

Saturday marked LeBron's second pro-am game this summer. Back in July, James took the court in a Drew League game and absolutely dominated along with teammate DeMar DeRozan. Apparently, LeBron only plays pro-am events if he has an All-NBA wing on his team.

James turns 38 on December 30th, but he's still looking spry for a NBA player that has over 53,000 minutes under his belt in 1,366 regular season games and 266 playoff games.

The Lakers are hoping that Saturday's highlights are just a preview of another All-NBA season for LeBron. 

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

