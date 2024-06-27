Lakers News: LeBron James Writes Touching Pre-Draft Tribute to Bronny, Bryce
The first round of the NBA draft ended without the name of Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA MVP Lebron James, being called. He is ranked 55th among draftees and is expected to be a second-round pick. So, he still has a chance to be drafted Thursday by teams picking between No. 31 and 58.
Despite the uncertainty of when and if Bronny James will be selected, his father expressed his gratitude for something bigger than a professional basketball career.
The elder James has two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, who are both following in their father's footprints as they pursue a career in professional basketball.
Bronny competed with the University of Southern California for one season before deciding to enter the 2024 NBA draft. In his freshman season, he found himself as a benchwarmer for the majority of the year. But, he did step on the court for 25 games, scoring 4.8 points per game.
Before his collegiate debut, Bronny had a health scare when he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in the middle of practice on July 24. Although the scare delayed his collegiate debut, he was cleared to play by USC’s ninth game, following a diagnosis of a treatable congenital heart defect.
With his 39-year-old father still playing for the Lakers, the father-son duo have an opportunity to play professionally together. While many players in the league are descendants of former NBA players, the James pair would make history as the first father and son to play in the league simultaneously.
LeBron has until Saturday to decide whether he wants to remain on the Lakers, so wherever his son ends up could influence his decision.
Bronny may have a limited basketball resume, but he does offer the possibility of bringing along his four-time NBA champion father to any team that calls him name.
