Lakers News: Longtime Head Coaches Floated As Possible JJ Redick Assistants
The Lakers finally hired a head coach, and it was the name we'd heard all along former NBA player and sharpshooter JJ Redick. Redick will be tasked to lead this new era in Laker basketball, and the hope is it will last at least for more than three seasons.
One can only hope; however, Redick won't be tasked with getting the job done himself. Redick will need a reliable staff to back him up and make sure his vision as a head coach comes true. The Lakers realize that Redick needs a more than competent staff behind him.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers could pursue longtime head coach Scott Brooks and former head coaching candidate James Borrego.
These two names could boost the Lakers' coaching staff and are just the type L.A. needs to help Redick reach his full potential. Brooks was the head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-15 and the Wizards from 2016-21. He last worked as the top assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers under head coach Chauncey Billups. Brooks is a former NBA Coach of the Year winner, coached in the NBA All-Star game twice, and held a 521-414 record as a head coach.
Borrego was the runner-up in the Lakers' recent head coaching search. Borrego is the assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans and a former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. The 46-year-old has been in the NBA for over two decades and holds a 148-183 record as a head coach. The task at hand for the Lakers is to build a formidable assistant coaching staff to get the best out of Redick and the Lakers.
