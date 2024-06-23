Lakers News: JJ Redick Broke Down Why He'd Make a Good Coach... Two Years Ago
J.J. Redick was just hired as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach earlier, but he might have foreshadowed his future in coaching two years ago.
Redick, who retired from playing in the NBA back in 2021, was asked what would make him a good head coach by Taylor Rooks in 2022. Here's what he had to say at the time.
"I don't necessarily think it's one thing," Redick told Rooks, via Bleacher Report. "I feel like I know the game pretty well, because of some coaches I've played for, really specifically Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski]. He taught me about adaptability and our game, the NBA, changes so fast year to year. Having the mindset of being open to change. One of my greatest skills as a human being is my ability to communicate and communicate in an open and transparent way. I did that as a teammate, I think that's part of coaching, not avoiding things and not avoiding confrontation. Locker rooms, team chemistry, it's a very fragile thing. We see it all the time in the NBA. I look at coaching as a way to help. I had so many people help me in my career .... they have such a valuable in my heart, in my life. I'd love to be some of those people one day."
It's unclear if Redick ever thought he would get a head coaching job this soon, especially one with a franchise like the Lakers already. Before getting the job, Redick was working as an NBA broadcaster and just called the NBA Finals this year.
Now, he'll transition into the coaching world. His mindset and open communication are two traits he mentioned that will definitely be crucial for him to have a chance at succeeding in this position. He also certainly has the knowledge about basketball he needs, which he displayed as a former player, broadcaster, and on the Mind the Game podcast.
While he lacks experience, he does have traits on paper that could make him a good head coach, but he will have to prove it come next season.
