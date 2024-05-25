Lakers News: Michael Malone Strangely Continues To Bring Up LA in Media Sessions
One of the stranger narratives that has surrounded the Los Angeles Lakers over the last two years is how obsessed Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has been with the team. While Denver has eliminated Los Angeles from the postseason in consecutive seasons, Malone has made it a point to bring up the Lakers for no reason.
Despite Los Angeles not having played a game since late April, Malone decided to bring them up again while discussing the poor play of forward Michael Porter Jr. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While he isn't wrong, it's just a little weird that he continues to bring up the Lakers. He could have mentioned a general feeling that Denver won't make it to the second round of the playoffs without Porter Jr. but he went out of his way to bring up Los Angeles.
Malone was angry last playoffs when the narrative was that Los Angeles lost Game 1, not that Denver beat them. From there it spiraled and has now turned into a running joke that he continues to keep going.
The rivalry between the Lakers and Nuggets is still going after another playoff matchup this year. The meetings next season should be just as spicy, giving us more must-see basketball.
