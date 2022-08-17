Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Posts Cryptic Tweet About Joining LA

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley has made it abundantly clear that he would relish the opportunity to join LeBron James on the Lakers. After all, the three-time All-Defensive team guard has played in four-consecutive playoffs and likely has little desire to play for a Utah Jazz team this coming season that's a long, long ways from contending.

Over the last several days, NBA insiders have been reporting key games for the upcoming season prior to the schedule being released. Besides the Christmas Day games and NBA Opening Night slate, there hasn't been many jaw-dropping tweets. Especially since, as many have pointed out, NBA schedules on the whole are consistent year-to-year, unlike the NFL.

But on Monday, Beverley made things interesting with a cryptic response to the announcement of the first meeting between the Clippers and Lakers on October 20th.

This isn't the first time this summer that "Beverley" and "Lakers" have collided on the NBA internet this summer. Back in mid-July, there was a report from Bleacher Report's Jack Fischer that LA was one of the three teams with interest in acquiring Beverley.

During his time on First Take in May, Beverley was verbose in his praise of LeBron James while he was still part of the Timberwolves organization.

"He's LeBron James he can really go anywhere and try to make a championship out of it."

Clearly, James has a fan in Beverley and the veteran guard believes that as long as LeBron is healthy, his team has a shot at winning and at this stage in his career, Beverley wants to play for a winner.

Not a lottery team in Utah.