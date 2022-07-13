Lakers Rumors: LA Named as Potential Suitors for Patrick Beverley Per NBA Expert

If the Lakers don't end up landing Kyrie Irving this offseason, they'll have to continue to work around the margins to improve the roster. Even after signing five relatively young, athletic players, the Lakers are still a little lean on quality defenders. Despite Darvin Ham's recent comments about Russell Westbrook, it's a stretch to assume that Russ is going to morph into a top-shelf defender in his 15th season. Could LA's roster need result in a trade for Russell Westbrook's foil, Patrick Beverley?

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted that the Lakers could possibly make a move for Beverley, who's made three All-NBA Defensive teams during his career. Fischer highlighted that Beverley will likely be used as a trade chip by the Utah front office led by longtime Celtic Danny Ainge.

"Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R."

Beverley, who was shipped to Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade, is owed $13M and is in the final year of his current deal.

Although the Lakers seemingly have pieces like Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to make a deal work, one would assume that per usual, draft compensation from the Lakers would be a hurdle in a theoretical trade. Nunn is a $5.3M expiring contract, but Horton-Tucker has a $11M player option next year.

Beverley, who publicly expressed interest in playing with LeBron James in May, would be an intriguing addition to the Lakers.

If somehow the Lakers and the Jazz make a potential trade, there would definitely need to be a closed-door team meeting between Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook and Beverley have antagonized each other on and off the court for years, but this is LA, it's all but assumed there needs to be a new soap opera this coming season.