Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LA Named as Potential Suitors for Patrick Beverley Per NBA Expert

Lakers Rumors: LA Named as Potential Suitors for Patrick Beverley Per NBA Expert

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reports that Patrick Beverley is drawing interest from the Lakers for a potential trade.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reports that Patrick Beverley is drawing interest from the Lakers for a potential trade.

If the Lakers don't end up landing Kyrie Irving this offseason, they'll have to continue to work around the margins to improve the roster. Even after signing five relatively young, athletic players, the Lakers are still a little lean on quality defenders. Despite Darvin Ham's recent comments about Russell Westbrook, it's a stretch to assume that Russ is going to morph into a top-shelf defender in his 15th season. Could LA's roster need result in a trade for Russell Westbrook's foil, Patrick Beverley?

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted that the Lakers could possibly make a move for Beverley, who's made three All-NBA Defensive teams during his career. Fischer highlighted that Beverley will likely be used as a trade chip by the Utah front office led by longtime Celtic Danny Ainge. 

"Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Beverley, who was shipped to Utah as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade, is owed $13M and is in the final year of his current deal.

Although the Lakers seemingly have pieces like Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to make a deal work, one would assume that per usual, draft compensation from the Lakers would be a hurdle in a theoretical trade. Nunn is a $5.3M expiring contract, but Horton-Tucker has a $11M player option next year.

Beverley, who publicly expressed interest in playing with LeBron James in May, would be an intriguing addition to the Lakers. 

If somehow the Lakers and the Jazz make a potential trade, there would definitely need to be a closed-door team meeting between Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook and Beverley have antagonized each other on and off the court for years, but this is LA, it's all but assumed there needs to be a new soap opera this coming season. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_18153301_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets 'Prepared' to Keep Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Lowly Spot in Top 125 Rankings

By Ryan Menzie3 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Trade Draft Pick Demands to LA Preventing Kyrie Irving Trade

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_17224641_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Malik Monk Credits LeBron James for Transformational Season in LA

By Kristilyn Hetherington19 hours ago
USATSI_7452896_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs in On Brittney Griner Situation

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_4918526_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Veteran Raja Bell Slams Russell Westbrook Detractors

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_13728300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Execs Weigh In On Probability of a Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18646994_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Warriors Poach G-League Standout Mac McClung From LA

By Eric EulauJul 12, 2022