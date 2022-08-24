Skip to main content
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out with 2022 Lottery Pick

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been getting some work in with Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey.

While his name gets thrown around in countless trade rumors, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting in the work on the court this summer. Russ was scene finishing off a 5-on-5 game against a Paul George with an emphatic slam and working out with former Thunder teammate Victor Oladipo this summer. Oladipo noted that Westbrook is primed for a "revenge tour" this coming season.

This week, photos surfaced of Westbrook working out with Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. Ivey, who was the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA draft this past June, missed most of the Las Vegas Summer League with an ankle injury, posted a photo of him in the gym with Westbrook.

Ivey, who was an All-American at Purdue this past season, has plenty of upside. Some league insiders thought he could go in the top three.

The 6'4" guard has drawn some comparisons to Oladipo, who Russ played with for one season in Oklahoma City, for his ferocious rim-rocking drives and high motor.

Of course, getting some tips from one of the most criticized players in recent NBA history is probably a bit alarming for Pistons fans.

However, Ivey seeking out guidance from the former league MVP demonstrates the cache and credibility that Russ holds with players that watched him log mind-boggling stats during his time with the OKC Thunder.

Russ is on the downside of his career, but still holds plenty of respect with some NBA players. 

