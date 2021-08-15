Sports Illustrated home
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Will Throw First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

Westbrook Will Be the Latest Laker to attend the popular event 'Laker Day' at Dodger Stadium
As with other traditions at Dodger Stadium, Laker Day will be held next Sunday, August 22 when the Dodgers host the New York Mets.

On a first come first serve basis, fans will receive an exclusive Lakers Day t-shirt with the purple and gold color and the number 20, to distinguish the 2020 champion Lakers.

Russell Westbrook will continue the tradition of throwing out the first pitch as a member of the Lakers. Westbrook made his first public appearance as a Laker with LeBron James at the Laker summer league game last night. After the game, kids from ages 5-14 will have the option to go on the field and run the bases.

Tickets must be purchased through the Dodgers official site link or a group sales representative, as this is not a stadium wide promotion. 

