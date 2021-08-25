August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Family Happy About Returning to LA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Family Happy About Returning to LA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Family Happy About Returning to LA
Author:
Publish date:
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Family Happy About Returning to LA

The Prodigal Son has returned to Los Angeles. After a disappointing 2020-21 season in which the Lakers could not stay healthy or defend their title, they sought to make an immediate upgrade to their roster.

Enter Russell Westbrook. The former UCLA Bruin was taken out of Los Angeles during the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, now Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent most of his career there before making pitstops in Houston and in Washington before making his return to his hometown. He's become one of the game's biggest stars, racking up many accolades along the way. Now with the Lakers, he has a chance to secure something that has been out of his reach thus far, a NBA Title. 

However, that isn't the only benefit for him on his move back to Southern California. Westbrook has always been a big family guy, and being back in Los Angeles has made them all very happy. 

"Anytime a situation like this comes about or an opportunity presents itself it can be stressful. A lot of emotions, but ultimately the biggest thing for me being in this league when you know teams that actually want you - to me, that means more than anything else. At that point, it’s my job to make sure and come and do what I’m supposed to do and that’s to compete and make sure we have a chance to compete for a championship. And yes, my family was very, very happy."

Having a happy family would go a long way in helping Westbrook perform on the field. Knowing that he's back where it all started with the full support of his family behind him. So far he's already made himself at home by throwing out the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium last Sunday. 

Hopefully he can lead the Lakers along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back to glory. With all the talk about the team being filled with washed up veterans, he'll get every chance to prove them wrong. 

Up Next: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Family Happy About Returning to LA

Jared Dudley
News

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

USATSI_16147567
News

Lakers News: LA Cracks Top 5 in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Kobe Bryant Birthday Gift from Lakers
News

Kobe Bryant Day: Lakers Honored Kobe Bryant with Special Gifts to New Babies at UCLA Hospital

USATSI_14820010_168393233_lowres-e1598376346728.jpg
News

Lakers Trade Rumors: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Sparking Interest despite Injury History

Kobe Bryant SI Covers
News

Kobe Bryant: The Greatest Sports Illustrated Covers that Featured the Black Mamba

kobe
News

Commemorating Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Birthday

USATSI_16160992
News

Legend Bill Walton Already Called Lakers' LeBron James an All-Time Great in 2005