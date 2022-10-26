Skip to main content
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's Hamstring Injury Returns

He's doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
$47.1 million starting Los Angeles Lakers Russell point guard Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' Wednesday night clash with the Nuggets in Denver.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Westbrook is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which he suffered in the team's final preseason game.

Westbrook blamed the injury on him coming off the bench in that game, but he later sorted that issue out with head coach Darvin Ham. But clearly, that ailment is still bothering him.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that Westbrook did travel with the team, which means there's at least a chance he plays. 

If Westbrook is unable to suit up for Los Angeles on Wednesday, Darvin Ham will be making his first change to the team's starting lineup in the 2022-23 regular season. With guards Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker still slotted to start, Ham could play with shifting Beverley to his more natural position of point guard, and Walker to shooting guard, then adding a bigger player like 6'5" Austin Reaves or 6'6" Troy Brown Jr. at the three. 

Alternately, Ham could opt to go big, and put 6'11" Damian Jones (though Jones has played sparingly of late) at the five with 6'10" Anthony Davis at the four, thus shifting All-Star forward LeBron James back to his more standard starting role of small forward.

The absence of Westbrook could also mean more minutes out of guard Kendrick Nunn, who has been relatively quiet since having a solid season opener against the Warriors. It will be fascinating to see how L.A. responds to the Westbrook absence on the hardwood, as his reputation as a non-shooter has clogged up floor spacing late in games recently.

