He's been one of LeBron's biggest haters over the course of his career.

Sports broadcasting personality Skip Bayless is known to be one of the biggest LeBron James haters in the world. He constantly uses his platform to downplay his accomplishments, which is odd considering he's one of the best players in NBA history — if not, the best.

But on Tuesday, Bayless seemed to have a change of heart. On Monday, after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Bayless tweeted out an insensitive comment regarding the game. On a day where everyone was coming together on Twitter to pray for the health of the 24-year-old, Bayless' comment was inconsiderate and unnecesary.

He received a ton of backlash for the comment, rightfully so, and even had to do his show alone today, as his counterpart, former NFL wide receiver Shannon Sharpe, didn't show up.

We don't need to speculate on any of that, but on the show on Tuesday, during the segment about LeBron and his 43-point, 11-rebound performance against the Hornets, he seemed to change his mind on LeBron.

"Here to tell you, a skeptic has been turned into a fan," Bayless said. "Keep it up, because you can keep it up."

It's safe to say LeBron could not care less what Bayless (or really anyone) thinks about him. But it is a little funny to see Bayless go back on his word, and now acknowledge LeBron for his greatness.

Over the last two Lakers games, LeBron is averaging 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and has led the Purple and Gold to two convincing road wins against Eastern Conference opponents. It's pretty much unheard of to have someone dominate a sport like this for so long, so it's nice to see a sports personality with over 3 million Twitter followers start to understand that.

The Lakers are back home on Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat, and the King with millions of fans all across the world watching him will apparently have another one in Bayless.