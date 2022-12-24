In the fourth quarter of the Lakers' Friday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, big man Thomas Bryant suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Bryant was going up with the ball, before he was stripped by Hornets center Mason Plumlee. The strip ended up pushing down on Bryant's shoulder, and forced him to leave the game.

Bryant has enjoyed some of the best basketball of his career over the last week. He's stepped up in Anthony Davis' absence, and has been crucial to the team's success as the best remaining healthy big.

His ability to stretch the floor has really opened up the offense, and while he's not Anthony Davis, he's at least been a productive big man.

We don't yet know how severe the injury is, but Bryant has not returned to the court. We'll continue to update you when we know more on the status of Bryant.

The Lakers next game is Sunday at 11:30 am, when they take on the Mavericks on Christmas Day.

