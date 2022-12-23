The Lakers got some bad news on Friday when they announced superstar Anthony Davis would be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The lack of timetable on a return hurts the Lakers for a lot of reasons, especially if he's out a long period of time.

However, there was some slightly not bad news (I wouldn't call any of this good news), as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the pain in AD's foot has actually gotten better over the past few days. The Lakers are planning to allow him to rest for another week or 10 days, and then re-evaluate him, with the hope that he can get back on the floor without having to go through a procedure.

This would definitely be the best-case scenario for the Lakers, but clearly, it's at least a possibility. If Davis isn't out for an extended period of time, the Lakers wouldn't have to alter their plans on pursuing a win-now trade, as they would feel confident that they are a piece or two away from contending in the West.

However, a lot of those decisions will fringe on the health of Davis, so we shouldn't expect the Lakers to do anything until they know more on his status. But for now, Laker fans can hold onto any good news they get, because the success of LA's season relies on the right foot of Anthony Davis.