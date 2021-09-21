Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Explains Reason for Choosing LA Over the Brooklyn Nets

This upcoming season’s theme for the Lakers should be a reunion has many former players have made their way back to Los Angeles this offseason. One of those players is sharpshooter Wayne Ellington who spent the 2014-2015 season with the Lakers.

The Lakers weren’t the only team that sough his skills as the Brooklyn Nets, who he also spent a season with, were calling as well. However, Ellington chose the Lakers and eventually revealed his reason for doing so.

“The type of interest that they showed stuck out to me way more than any other team. I had conversations in the past and before free agency had conversations with some of the guys on the team and it just felt like it was a perfect fit at the perfect timing.”

It certainly was perfect timing as the Lakers had gotten rid of their top 3-point shooters over the past couple of seasons. Danny Green walked before last season and although he was a disappointment in his lone season wearing the purple and gold, he’s been an otherwise reliable source from beyond the arc. They also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook trade. So bringing aboard someone to replace them is exactly what they did in signing Ellington.

“There was some teams I looked at. Brooklyn was one. But LA was just, it was too good of a situation for me. Obviously, Brooklyn already has some shooters that do some similar things like I do in Joe Harris and a couple of other guys as well that they have. It was an easy decision for me.”

Ellington arrives in LA with much needed firepower. He’s made 41% of his 3-point field goals thus far in his career and most notably made 42% of those shots this past season with the Detroit Pistons. If Ellington can replicate close to the numbers while on the court, then the lakers will be in good shape.